REPUBLIC — The prospect of this year’s 77th annual Ferry County Fair – Sept. 4-6 – remains in limbo.
“We’re still moving forward at this point,” Fairgrounds Manager Vera Johnston said Monday morning. “We just have to wait and see, but as of the last meeting they were moving forward. Everything is up in the air everywhere.”
She said the fair board is scheduled to meet July 23 to continue discussions, but “we’re not ready to throw the towel in yet.
“We just take it a day at a time,” she said.
Last week, cancellations of the physical Okanogan County, Othello Fair, Garfield County and Kittitas County fairs were announced. All are working to organize market sales and/or virtual fairs, according to the Washington State Fair Association.
The Washington State Fair in Puyallup also announced its cancellation.
Ferry County remains in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” reopening plan. Inslee has walked back the possibility of Phase 4 for any county in the state because of continually rising virus cases.
Ferry County commissioners addressed concerns during a regular meeting last week.
Commissioner Johnna Exner said the biggest issue is whether the Tri-County Health District will let a fair happen under the guise of 50 percent capacity or 50 people in total attendance.
She said Eagle Track Raceway is able to have a capacity of 200 people, but fair leaders have been told they can have only a crowd of 50 — including organizers, volunteers and contestants.
“There’s a 50-person rule for gathering,” she said. “So, they’re telling the fairgrounds you can’t have more than 50 people. It doesn’t matter if you’ve got 50 in the pig barn and 50 out at the racetrack.
“You can’t have more than 50 people, including contestants, total. You can’t do it,” she said. “Yet here (Eagle Track), they’re saying you can have 50 percent capacity.”
Commissioner Howard Hambleton agreed.
“I see a discrepancy with how the fairgrounds is being treated,” he said. “Maybe they should revisit the situation.”
“The answer needs to be consistent across the board,” Exner said. “That was the long discussion at the fair board meeting.”
Exner said regardless of the final decision, there will be scrutiny as only three counties in the state are even considering having a fair.
“I left (the fair board meeting) after two and a half hours and they were still going through the fair book looking at what events would be at risk,” she said.
Aside from maximum occupancy concerns, Exner said food vendors would not be allowed under current guidelines, and sanitization of common places — such as the carousel — would be difficult.
“How do you clean the carousel?” she said. “You can’t disinfect it every time. That’s out.”
