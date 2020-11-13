OMAK - Omak High School FFA’s annual take-and-bake Dutch apple crumb pie sale wraps up Saturday, Nov. 14.
Pies can be ordered by sending a message via the club’s Facebook page, or contacting an FFA member or adviser Elaine Lewis.
Pies must be picked up and paid for between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 21 outside the multi-purpose room at the school, 20 S. Ash St., said Lewis. Parking is in front of the school.
Club members said they are trying to make this school year feel as normal as possible amid the COVID-19 pandemic, so decided to go ahead with the pie sale. Members plan to make pies Nov. 20-21, said chapter reporter Kady Vejraska.
Last year, the chapter made more than 900 pies. Lewis said orders are down substantially this year, partly because of a short sale window and partly because members can’t sell door to door because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Lewis said the pies “freeze really well and keep for many months. (They) make a great last-minute dessert.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.