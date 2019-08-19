KELLER – The Williams Flats Fire, southeast of town, had burned across 44,515 acres of land as of Monday morning, Aug. 19.
Because the fire is large and covers very rugged terrain, fire officials continue to emphasize firefighter safety.
Fire line construction was the focus Monday in the northeast section, while the western section is in patrol status and the southern area is in mop-up. Suppression repair is continuing in the western and southern sections, said officials with the Type 3 Northeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
Some areas within the fire’s interior remain unburned and will continue to burn.
The blaze began Aug. 2 after a band of early morning thunderstorms with lightning moved across the eastern portion of the Colville Indian Reservation.
As of Monday, there were 500 people assigned to the fire, which was 87 percent contained.
Level 1 (be aware) evacuation notices remain in place for areas south of Four Corners and on or near the Lake Roosevelt shoreline along Ninemile-Hellgate Road.
Some areas of Kuehne Road have limited access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.