MANSFIELD – A fire that charred 10,000 acres of grass, sage and wheat was stopped about three miles short of town but continued to burn as of Monday afternoon.
The Road 11 Fire began about 12:50 p.m. Saturday, July 11. It burned west of Highway 172, near Road 11, and moved northward, then east toward Mansfield, according to Southeast Washington Interagency Team 3.
Douglas County Fire District No. 1 Chief Dale Jordan called for state mobilization on the blaze. The interagency team took control of the fire at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Several structures have been damaged. The fire’s cause is under investigation.
As of Monday, resources on the fire included 35 engines, one bulldozer, seven water tenders, two aircraft and one medical unit.
The state Department of Transportation closed Highway 171 from milepost 8, just north of Withrow, and milepost 10, McNeil Canyon Road, just after 5 p.m. Saturday because of the fire. McNeil Canyon Road at Highway 2 also was closed. The roads reopened about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
According to the incident management team, numerous fire units were on scene Saturday and through the night to keep fire away from Mansfield and protect structures. A Level 2 (be ready to leave) evacuation alert was in place for Mansfield and the surrounding area on Monday, although some areas earlier received a Level 3 (get out now) alert.
As additional crews arrived, they were sent to bed for the night and briefed the next morning.
“As soon as possible, the local crews will be released back to their home agencies,” said the team’s announcement. “This will keep them available to handle other emergency calls in their districts, and (give them) a chance to rest.”
Local fire crews included those from Douglas County Fire District Nos. 1 and 5, plus mutual aid departments. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
On Monday, firefighters planned to continue extending the fire line. The blaze was about 25 percent contained, with the goal of 100 percent containment by Wednesday.
State mobilization was authorized at 5:30 p.m. Saturday by Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste. The state Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the fire.
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources, according to the operations center.
People are asked to stay clear of the fire area.
On Saturday night, the Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs.
FEMA Region 10 Administrator Mike O’Hare determined the fire threatened to cause destruction that would constitute a major disaster.
Eligible items can include expenses for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities, and tools, materials and supplies.
In addition to reimbursement funding for fighting the fire, $605,909 in mitigation assistance will be available to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.