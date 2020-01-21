MOUNT HULL — A Mount Hull home was destroyed by fire Sunday, Jan. 19.
“I’m still kind of in shock,” homeowner Christina Cottrell said Monday morning. “Everything’s gone. Now it’s me and my son. We’ve got to restart.”
Fire officials could not be reached for comment Monday morning.
Cottrell said she was not living at the home at the time the blaze broke out but was planning to return to the Highlands next month with her 21-month-old son, Jackson.
She said she built the house three years ago and had a house sitter tending it while she was out of the area.
“I’m hoping to rebuild,” Cottrell said, adding her home was uninsurable because of its remote location. “It’s just crazy. I’m sure it’s still smoldering.”
“This is, like, the biggest blow,” she said. “I had dreamed of having a cabin up there and not even three years later, it’s gone.”
A GoFundMe page has been launched to assist with rebuilding efforts. To donate, click here.
