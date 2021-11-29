TONASKET — An early morning warehouse fire sent thick billows of black smoke and basketball-sized pieces of ash and debris throughout Tonasket on Nov. 26.
Shortly after 7 a.m., Tonasket firefighters responded to a report of a fire in the former Chief Tonasket apple shed warehouse at 30 Longanecker Road, east of the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds.
“First arriving units reported a fire in one of the bays of the south warehouse,” a statement from the Tonasket Fire Department said. “The fire had already spread up into the attic, which was impossible to access.”
Additional resources were called in from Omak and Oroville fire departments to assist in containing the blaze.
The flames proceeded to burn through that south warehouse and spread across a catwalk to the adjoining northern warehouse.
“The warehouses were being used by some sort of marijuana growing/processing business and also a large number of boats were being stored in them,” the Tonasket Fire Department said.
According to the Okanogan County Assessor’s Office, the buildings were purchased by Greg Grimes LLC in September 2020 for $1.5 million.
Fire officials said the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fire’s cause.
“We are investigating the cause and origin of the fire,” Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said Monday afternoon. “Our fire investigator is investigating it as suspicious fire.”
A witness at the scene told The Chronicle the blaze was reported by a couple walking their dog along Longanecker Road. They apparently saw a person fleeing from the vicinity of the burning building. A male witness attempted to detain the suspect but evaded before deputies could arrive.
Hawley said a call came into the sheriff’s office at 7:11 a.m., with the first deputy on scene at 7:30 a.m. A K9 was launched to track the suspect at 7:40 a.m. but to no avail.
No injuries were reported in the blaze.
“Currently, $2.8 million is the estimated loss,” Hawley said. “One side of that had a boat winterization section in it. A lot of those boats were in it. The building was worth $1.5 million. Lot of expensive boats were in there.”
“Please stay away from the scene as the walls of the buildings are not at all secure,” officials said. “There will be smoke coming from the scene for the next number of days.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.