TWISP - A house and shed were destroyed in a Tuesday evening blaze.
“All hands responded to a double structure fire in downtown Twisp,” officials from Okanogan Fire District 6 said Tuesday evening. “A shed in the backyard exploded and caught the house on fire. Quick positioning of fire engines kept the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.”
The blaze was reported around 6:30 p.m. on the on the 300 block of South Methow Street. Crews remained on scene as of press time, battling flames in the ceiling area.
“No one was home and no injuries have been reported,” officials said. “The shed was completely destroyed and the house is a total loss.”
The cause remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.