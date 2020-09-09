TONASKET – A structure fire east of town touched off a wildland fire Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The structure fire was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. on McCrarey Lane.
A Level 3 (leave now) evacuation order has been issued for Howell Canyon Road-Barker Mountain Road. Residents are urged to evacuate toward Rehmke Road.
Level 1 (advisory) evacuation orders have been been issued for McCrarey Lane, Paradise Point Road and Christopher Way.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the blaze is burning near MCcrarey Lane east of Tonasket.
“Persons should be aware of their surroundings and take action if needed,” officials said. “Be cautious of emergency vehicles responding. Do not wait for door to door notification, take action if needed.”
A separate fire was reported at Havillah Road and Fancher Dam Road. Mount Hull and Tonasket fire departments are responding.
Editor’s note: We will update this story as additional information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.