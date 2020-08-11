NESPELEM – The Lower Coyote Creek Fire, about four miles west of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Reservation, has burned around 4,500 acres as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 11.
Last night, crews made progress constructing a fire line along the fire’s northern flank using bulldozers, hand crews and burnouts.
Northeast Washington Interagency Management Team is managing the fire fight. Cause of the fire is under investigation.
Today, aerial support will continue, as will fire line construction. The fire is zero percent contained.
Evacuation levels for homes along Columbia River Road have been reduced to Level 1.
The fire was reported Aug. 9.
