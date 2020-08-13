NESPELEM – GPS mapping of the Lower Coyote Creek Fire now put the acreage burned at 2,580 acres.
Previous estimates were at 4,500 acres for the fire burning in sage, grass and trees southwest of Nespelem on the Colville Indian Reservation. The fire’s cause is under investigation; it was reported Aug. 9.
On Aug. 12, crews increased containment by eliminating hot spots within 20 feet of the fire line. Sawyers removed snags, danger trees – those weakened by fire - and brush that was not consumed in burnout operations.
Crews setup port-a-tanks and pumps in preparation for mop-up operations, said the Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team.
As of Aug. 13, the fire was 65 percent contained.
Crews plan to continue mop-up. Infrared scanning units will be used to identify hot spots.
Level 1 evacuation notices have been dropped for all areas of the fire.
Personnel assigned to the incident total 365, along with 20 engines, four bulldozers, one pumper bulldozer and a skidgine.
Hazards for firefighters include snags, mine shafts and rattlesnakes.
Night time operations will shift to patrolling the fire.
