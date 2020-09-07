OKANOGAN – Firefighters from several departments were called late last night, Sept. 6, to a fire that has since forced Level 3 evacuation notices for parts of the southwest Colville Indian Reservation.
The fire was reported a little before 10 p.m. in the Cold Springs Road area west of Omak Lake.
Okanogan County Emergency Management issued Level 3 evacuation notices at about 2:24 a.m. and 4:16 a.m. Monday, Sept. 7, with the combined area taking in an area from northwest of Omak Lake south to Highway 17 along the Columbia River and west to Highway 97 northward to Malott.
No acreage area is yet available, nor is the cause.
A Type 2 incident management team has been ordered.
A high wind warning is in place for the Omak-Okanogan area through Labor Day, according to the National Weather Service. During the early morning hours Monday, north winds gusted up to 32 mph at the Omak Municipal Airport, with sustained winds of up to 24 mph.
