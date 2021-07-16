MAZAMA – A new fire has joined two burning in the upper Methow Valley.
Okanogan County Emergency Management issued a Level 3 (get out now) evacuation alert at 1:49 p.m. Friday, July 16, for the Cub Creek and West Chuwuch areas north of Winthrop. The fire is moving northward.
“Persons should be aware of their surrounds and take action now,” said the alert.
People should be cautious of emergency vehicles responding and not wait for door-to-door notification.
Fires also were reported Friday afternoon along Highway 7 near Oroville and in the Loomis area.
The fire is in addition to a pair of blazes burning west of Mazama near Highway 20 that continue to force closure of the highway, with evacuation alerts remaining in place for Mazama and the Lost River area.
The lightning-caused Cedar Creek and Varden fires burned together Wednesday evening, July 14. The combined fire, south of the highway and with the name Cedar Creek Fire, had burned across an estimated 3,404 acres as of Friday morning, July 16.
Another fire in the area, Delancy, is burning north of the highway. It, too, is the result of a lightning storm that moved through the county July 12.
The state’s northernmost route through the Cascades was closed last week and remains closed from milepost 170, the Silver Star closure gate, to milepost 177, the lower Early Winters Creek bridge at the Early Winters Campground. Early Winters, Klipchuck and Lone Fir campgrounds are closed.
U.S. Forest Service officials said the two fires are burning in steep, rocky terrain in heavy, downed fuels.
Firefighters have cleared trees near the road to aid in containment.
“The strategy of containment is to use indirect tactics and construct containment lines in areas with high probability of success,” said the Forest Service. “Heavy equipment is continuing to deepen the prepared containment line along (the highway) and treat fuels from the roadway.”
Bulldozer containment line constructed from other, previous fires at the toe of the slope will be opened and prepared as indirect line. Firefighters are scouting other indirect line opportunities in the Sandy Butte area along the ridge and near Wolf Creek.
Meanwhile, the Delancy Fire also is burning in very steep, rocky terrain north of the highway. The fire is moving by embers igniting pockets of alpine fir and torching where additional embers are thrown aloft and carried into new pockets of fuel, said the Forest Service.
“Containment opportunities are being actively scouted,” said the agency. “The fire is also being aerially monitored.”
Estimated size is approximately 116 acres.
fire burn scar area.
