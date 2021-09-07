TONASKET – Containment of the Walker Creek Fire is steadily increasing, and firefighters are removing fire equipment that’s no longer needed.
As of Friday morning, Sept. 3, the fire had burned across 23,377 acres of land and was 60 percent contained, according to Northwest Incident Management Team 12.
The fire, 13 miles east-northeast of Tonasket, surrounds Bonaparte Lake.
Suppression repair actions are being identified and will be addressed by land management agencies, said fire officials. Crews needed elsewhere are being released.
Fire camp is at East Side Park. Fire officials said the fire camp is closed to the public.
The park’s RV area is open to paying customers, while the high school soccer fields, pool area and main field/walking track are open to the public during daylight hours, said City Administrator Todd McDaniel.
Bonaparte Lake, Summer, Diamond Bell and Bunch roads remain closed.
Other area fires include:
Chickadee Creek
The fire west of Tonasket on the west side of the Sinlahekin Valley is 50 percent contained at 5,815 acres.
A small burnout was conducted Thursday along the fire’s southern edge. Firefighters planned to monitor the area for hot spots.
Elsewhere, crews are mopping up, securing containment lines and patrolling.
Cedar Creek
The fire, at 55,187 acres, was 87 percent contained as of Friday, said the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Firefighters continue to focus their efforts on mopping up hot spots and smoky areas along Highway 20 from Winthrop to west of Mazama. Thermal cameras are being used around structures and private lands to locate additional hot spots.
Excavators, graders and bulldozers continue to improve and repair bulldozer lines, and aerial resources are available to drop water where needed.
Cub Creek 2
The fire, north of Winthrop, was 70 percent contained at 70,186 acres as of Friday.
Mop-up continues along Eightmile Road and in the are of Brevocomis summer homes east of the Chewuch River.
Forest officials said excavators and masticators are dealing with hazard trees, and hand crews are helping to repair bulldozer lines.
Delancy
The blaze north of Highway 20 and west of Early Winters is being monitored by air. It remains at 223 acres and 95 percent containment.
Muckamuck
The blaze northwest of Conconully was 74 percent contained as of Thursday evening and had burned across 13,314 acres of land.
Crews plan to continue mopping up, working on suppression repair and removing unneeded equipment.
The south half of the fire is contained. The north and northwest flanks still have potential for increased fire activity, according to Northwest Interagency Incident Management Team 9.
Summit Trail
At 46,618 acres, the blaze west of Inchelium on the Colville Indian Reservation was 55 percent contained as of Friday morning.
Firefighters plan to install containment lines along the uncontrolled northern and eastern flanks, according to Southwest Incident Management Team 4.
Crews continued to scout opportunities to deal with an unburned section of the fire.
Patrol and mop-up work are underway along the southern and western flanks. Some heavy fuels – log ends, stump holes and other features – continue to burn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.