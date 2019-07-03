ELLISFORDE - Multiple agencies responded to a wildfire shortly before 2 p.m. today, south of Oroville.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the Swanson Mill fire had been knocked down, but still remains active.
Initial reports indicate the blaze may have began from a tractor.
The British Columbia Wildfire Service was brought in to assist in fighting the blaze. The BCWS provided two air tankers.
Additional details about the blaze were not immediately available.
