OMAK – Crews worked overnight Sept. 10-11 to strengthen containment lines on the Cold Springs Fire, which had burned across 187,689 acres of land by Friday morning, Sept. 11.
The fire was reported to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 9:29 p.m. Sept. 6.
Priorities for Friday were to focus on the area east of Omak Lake and the Haley Creek area northeast of the lake.
“This area is where the most fire activity is and firefighters on the ground will be assisted by bucket operations from a helicopter,” said Northeast Washington Interagency Management Team No. 2.
Another priority is shoring up lines at the former Omak mill, which burned Sept. 8.
“The mill and the area around the mill (are) still smoldering and crews look to cool off that area,” said the team’s announcement.
In the greater fire area, bulldozer and hand lines will be strengthened, with firefighters working in from the perimeter to deal with hot spots.
A reconnaissance helicopter was scheduled Friday morning to map burned areas. The fire is 25 percent contained.
Around 290 firefighters from local agencies and from around the region are battling the blaze.
Several structures and outbuildings were damaged or lost. No count is available.
Columbia River Road from Omak to Nespelem remains closed.
