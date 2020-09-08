INCHELIUM – High winds overnight Sept. 8-9 caused three fires near Inchelium to increase in size, with two homes and two outbuildings lost.
Weather conditions improved some on Tuesday, according to the Mount Tolman Fire Center.
Cause of the fires is under investigation.
Aircraft stationed at the Omak Municipal Airport is grounded because of limited visibility caused by heavy wildfire smoke.
Seyler Valley Road is closed to Silver Creek Road. Bridge Creek Road remains open.
The Fry Fire, near Moon Mountain, has burned 750 acres as of early Tuesday afternoon. A Level 3 evacuation notification is in place for people living near Twin Lakes and Meteor Road, including North and South Twin Lakes.
A second fire, the Inchelium Highway Fire has burned 3,000 acres near Hall Creek. Level 3 evacuation notices were issued for residents near Hall Creek and Seyler Valley roads.
Evacuation notices have been lifted for Buttercup Lane and Cobb Creek.
The Kewa Field Fire also has burned 3,000 acres. Because of better mapping, the acreage count has been decreased from previous reports.
Level 2 (be ready) notices went to residents of Kewa Valley.
A Type 2 incident management team has been ordered and is scheduled to arrive Tuesday evening. Until then, Mount Tolman Fire Center firefighters will continue to battle the fires.
