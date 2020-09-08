OKANOGAN - Several school district within Okanogan and Douglas counties will not hold classes today, Sept. 8, because of power and Internet outages.
School closures include Bridgeport, Inchelium, Mansfield, Methow Valley, Okanogan, Omak, Pateros and Tonasket.
“We would like to advise our families that there will be no classes today due to the fire in our area and very minimal, if any, Internet service for most households,” a statement from Omak School District said. “Attendance will not be taken today; please do not stress about your schoolwork.
“We are attempting to overcome many obstacles and challenges today to move forward, and we will get more information out as soon as we receive answers regarding internet services in our area,” the district said. “There will no breakfast/lunch deliveries via bus routes and cafeterias will not be open today.”
In the Methow Valley School District, meals will be available today at each of its three drop zones (Winthrop Barn, TwispWorks and Carlton Fire Station) between noon and 1 p.m.
Pateros School District meal deliveries will continue today as normal.
Oroville School District will operate as normal.
The Chronicle attempted to contact Brewster School District, but was not able to obtain details by press time.
