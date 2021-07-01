OMAK - Mayor Cindy Gagne has issued an emergency ban on fireworks sales and use in the City of Omak.
Police Chief Dan Christensen said officers will be patrolling and issuing citations for violations and seizing any fireworks possessed, if used.
"Save them for New Year’s when we have snow on the ground," he said.
Gagne's order was issued because of extremely dry conditions from the lack of moisture over the spring and the extremely high temperatures that have left trees, shrubs, and landscape scorched.
"The last thing we need is fireworks mixed into these conditions," said Christensen.
East Side Park is closed and no longer a designated area this year for fireworks.
The Colville Confederated Tribes also passed an emergency resolution banning fireworks on the reservation.
Okanogan County has already designated a burn ban and fireworks are not allowed in unincorporated parts of the county. In addition, fireworks continue to be illegal in forested areas, fallow fields, grass or public lands.
"We got through this heat wave, now let's keep common sense precautions in mind and celebrate with some squirt guns and water balloons," Christensen said.
