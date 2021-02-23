PATEROS — Pateros Junior-Senior High School named its first semester honor roll students recently.
4.0, all A’s
Seniors — Yadhira Ascencion, Dylan Bosch, Aidan Hall, Nayeli Hernandez, Aleeka Miller-Smith, Anna Williams.
Juniors — Bella Arellano, Daniel Garibay, Sage Scott, Katharine Zoretic.
Freshmen — Liliana Gonzales, Janette Hernandez.
Eighth graders — Daniela Espino, Samantha Flores, Adamary Loyola.
Seventh-graders — Wrandie Bowen, Larkin Freels, Harman Gill, Addison Henton.
3.5-3.99
Seniors — Jimena Caballero, Itzel Diaz, Ruth Estrada, Lucas Miller, Jillian Piechalski, Kassandra Rosas.
Juniors — Yanise Cazares, Harveen Hill, Naili Hernandez, Ruby Mota.
Sophomores — Tea Asmussen, Angel Cisneros, Jasmine Contreras, Alyssa Lopez, Dilan Martinez.
Freshmen — Anaih Cazares, Sarai Martinez, Bobbi Nicholson, Trenton Rodman, Jenessa Scroggie, Nyjae’ Sullivan.
Eighth-graders — Giselle Ceniceros, James Evans, Jocelynn Hernandez, Mallory Moore, Macy Mullin, Alexandra Ruiz, Wray Scott, Lexi Vargas.
Seventh-graders — Aiden Anderson, Joceline Gonzalez, Kevin Isabel, Dakota Lasley, Aislinn Marquez, Dylan Miller, Ava Mitchell, Miley Mullin, Kellcee Nicholson, Dion Reyes.
3.0-3.49
Seniors - Cuauhtemoc Arellano, Ariel Austin, Santana Ayala, Travis Collins, Jennifer Flores, Anthony Medel, America Portillo, Miguel Solis.
Juniors — Daniel Dowers, Noelia Garcia, Mia Rodman.
Sophomores — Laini Gallegos, Jesus Gonzales, Kailani Malar, Edith Martinez, Alex Martinez.
Freshmen — Bryan Espino, Diego Mota, Amaris, Osorio, Elpidio Pamatz.
Eighth-graders — Edwin Abrego, Jose Ascencion, Jacqueline Gomez, Kinden Hook, Alexis Jimenez, Austin Simpson, Michael Ward.
Seventh-graders — Juan Ascencion, Ricardo Fonseca, Kray Hampe, Jacob Piechalski, Wesley Scott, Stevie Simmons, Abi Swezey, Dulce Vicente, Paeton White.
