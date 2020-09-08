KELLER – Five uncontrolled fires are burning on the Colville Indian Reservation, with two of them near Omak and three near Inchelium.
All fires are under investigation.
Because of wind, all aircraft are grounded.
In Omak-Okanogan, firefighters are battling the Cold Springs Fire, which began about 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7, near Omak and west of Omak Lake. As of Monday evening, Colville Tribal Police reported one home lost.
Columbia River Road between Omak and Nespelem is closed.
The Sleepy Hollow Fire burned a stockpile of wood chips from the former Omak mill. High winds caused the fire to merge with the Cold Springs Road Fire.
(See story about the Cold Springs Fire elsewhere on The Chronicle’s website.)
In the Inchelium area, the Fry Fire is near Moon Mountain and had burned across 500 acres as of Monday evening.
The area is under a Level 3 evacuation notice for residents living near Twin Lakes and Meteor Road, including North and South Twin Lakes.
Inchelium Highway Fire is near Hall Creek and had burned 2,500 acres as of Monday evening.
Level 3 evacuation notices were issued for residents near Hall Creek, Cobbs Creek and Buttercup Lane. Level 2 notices went to residents from Bridge Creek Road to Seyler Valley Road.
The Kewa Field Fire had burned 5,000 acres as of Monday evening. Firefighters were doing point protection, constructing fire lines around structures. A Level 2 notice went to residents in Kewa Valley.
