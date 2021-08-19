(Editor's note: This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.)
OKANOGAN – The Spokane Office of the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of northeast Washington, including Chelan, Ferry and Okanogan counties.
"Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon and continue through Saturday,” meteorologists said. “These showers will be slow moving and contain moderate to heavy rain.”
“Locally heavy rain in a short amount of time over steep terrain or recently burned areas heightens the risk of dangerous flash flooding and debris flows,” officials said. “Sudden rushes of water in creeks and stream drainages could wash away anyone or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause considerable damage to structures in its way. Road washouts or rockslides are also possible from the localized heavy rain.”
The warning is in place from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon.
