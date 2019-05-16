OKANOGAN - The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of eastern Washington, calling for heavy, widespread rain.
A flood watch means there is potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
“Showers and thunderstorms will produce locally heavy rain this afternoon and evening,” meteorologists said Thursday morning. “A few storms may be capable of producing flash flooding. Widespread rain amounts of a half inch to inch are forecast but higher amounts are expected under thunderstorms.”
The watch includes Chelan, Douglas, Ferry and Okanogan counties.
“Rapid rises on creek and streams is likely where heavy rain falls,” officials said. “Mud or rock slides are also possible in steep terrain especially near recent burn scars.”
The watch is in effect from 2 p.m. through late tonight.
