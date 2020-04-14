OMAK - Response to The Chronicle’s food drive to help the Omak food bank has been overwhelming.
Last week, during the drive’s first three days, people donated 383 items of food and $326.
The food drive continues in the newspaper’s foyer at 618 Okoma Drive. Boxes are available for people to drop off commercially packaged, non-perishable food items that are not past expiration, or cash or check donations.
Area food banks remain open, but they are taking precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Pre-made boxes of food are being handed out according to family size of recipients, said Okanogan County Community Action. Some have curtailed their hours.
Food banks include:
-Brewster, 301 S. Fourth St., 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays.
-Conconully, 219 N. Main St., 1:30-3 p.m. first and third Wednesdays.
-Nespelem - 37 Lakes St., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday (call 509-634-2769).
-Okanogan - 424 S. Second Ave., 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.
-Omak - 101 W. Fourth Ave., 9-11 a.m. Mondays.
-Oroville - 922 Main St., 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursdays.
-Tonasket - 101 Highway 97 N., 9-11 a.m. Thursdays.
-Twisp/Methow Valley - 128 Glover St., 1-4 p.m. Thursdays.
-Wauconda - 129 Toroda Creek Road, 1-2 p.m. second and fourth Thursdays.
Gov. Jay Inslee, non-profit groups and philanthropic organizations have launched a statewide food relief fund. Supplies at food banks have dropped, while twice the number of state residents are seeking food, he said.
WA Food Fund is managed by Philanthropy Northwest, a network of philanthropic organizations.
