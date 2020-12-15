OKANOGAN – Saturday is distribution day for the Omak-Okanogan Community Christmas Basket Program.
Drive-through will be from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 19 at the Commercial Building at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail.
People wanting a basket need to bring proof of residency in the Omak, Okanogan, Riverside, Conconully or Malott areas.
Those picking up a basket need to stay in their vehicles and wear masks, said co-organizer Constanza Smith. Volunteers will place baskets in vehicle trunks, and the Samaritan Riders will do the same with toys if recipients need them.
“No mask equals no basket,” said Smith. “No need to come before 8 a.m.”
Monetary donations are preferred this year, although people still can donate commercially produced, non-perishable foods.
Cash donations may be made to the Community Christmas Basket account at Wells Fargo Bank, 21 W. First St., Omak, or, for the first time, made online via the Omak-Okanogan Civic League’s Facebook page, said Smith.
Food donations will be collected through Friday, Dec. 18, at the Commercial Building. Food will be assembled from 3-7 p.m. daily through Friday.
Items sought for baskets include canned vegetables (corn and beans suggested), potatoes, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce, dessert mix, rice or beans, pancake mix, flour, cereal, oil, noodles, jelly, tuna, soup, peanut butter, main dish mixes, fruit or juice, syrup, powdered milk and grocery store meat certificates.
Donated food should not be past its expiration date.
People wanting to help assemble baskets need to wear masks and are asked to call 509-826-6498 ahead of time to make sure their help is needed, said Smith.
The annual basket program is a project of the Omak-Okanogan Civic League and Omak Kiwanis Club.
