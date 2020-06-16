OLYMPIA – Families in Washington soon will have food benefits available to help them buy groceries.
Because schools have been closed because of COVID-19, benefits are being made available to families to help buy groceries while children have been home from school. Pandemic EBT food benefits are available to families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade who are eligible for schools’ free or reduced-price meal programs.
The Public Charge rule does not apply to P-EBT benefits and will not impact immigration status, said the state Department of Social and Health Services.
DSHS received federal approval to implement P-EBT and is joining with the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to distribute the benefits by early July.
“Many students rely on their school for nutritious meals during the day,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “These benefits will help families most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis to continue to have access to nutritious meals.”
Most families who already receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, also known as SNAP or Basic Food in Washington state, and whose children already receive free or reduced-price meals do not need to apply. The P-EBT benefits – a one-time amount up to $399 per eligible child in each household –will be deposited onto existing EBT cards in early July.
Families with children who become eligible for free and reduced-price meals after their school closed may get less than $399 per child. That depends on when a family applied for Basic Food benefits or when they completed a household income application with their school district.
Other families, including those whose children attend a school where meals are free for all students, will need to apply. Families with children who are newly eligible for free or reduced-price school meals must fill out a meal application with their school district before June 30 and before they apply for P-EBT.
P-EBT benefits do not replace any child nutrition program already offered, and families are encouraged to continue participating in grab-and-go meals or emergency food programs at their local schools and community locations, even if they receive P-EBT benefits, said DSHS.
Families with children who are eligible and approved by their school district for free or reduced-price meals and who do not currently get Basic Food benefits must apply online at washingtonconnection.org for P-EBT before Aug. 31 or the start of the 2020-21 school year, whichever is later. The website is available in English and Spanish.
Applications can be made by phone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays (except holidays) at 877-501-2233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.