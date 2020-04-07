TONASKET — Tonasket won’t celebrate Founders’ Day this year over concerns about coronavirus.
The Tonasket Comancheros Rodeo Club – which organizes the rodeo, the first weekend in June – made the decision to cancel last week after calling club members and taking a vote via social media.
“I have been involved in this rodeo first as a contestant in mid-‘70s to late ‘80s and a Comancheros member since 1979,” club President Lloyd Caton Jr. said. “This rodeo has seen its ups and downs and has survived in some form since the ‘30s. Tough sport, tough people making it happen. We will survive this also.
“This year we face some pretty big obstacles,” he said, adding sponsorships are questionable and no participants had signed up yet for the ProWest-sanctioned rodeo.
“That being said, in order for the club and the rodeo to survive and be here over 80 more years, I believe the best thing we can do, regrettably, is cancel for this year,” Caton said. “We can take this opportunity to plan and work hard to make next year’s rodeo something really special.”
He encouraged club members to “keep your chins up, and remember, ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going.’”
The club is, however, considering hosting an event – of some sorts – after the statewide stay-home order is lifted.
The chamber of commerce also is canceling the annual parade, according to chamber President Kris Duchow.
“It will be canceled this year, since there won’t be a rodeo or anything,” she said. “We are hoping to be involved in whatever event is planned after the stay-home order is lifted.”
News of the Founders’ Day cancellation came days after the Curlew Civics Club announced cancellation of Curlew Barrel Derby.
“With the safety of our wonderful community in mind, we made the hard decision to cancel Barrel Derby for this coming year’s celebration,” said a statement from the Curlew Civics Club. “Please stay well, everyone.”
In Oroville, the annual May Festival is pending, with plans to reschedule.
“We are hoping to reschedule for July 18,” said May Festival Committee President Shelly Roberts.
In Republic, organizers of the annual Prospectors’ Day say the event is still pending.
Republic Chamber of Commerce President Mary Massingale said event organizers will make a decision after April 15 on whether the event will continue as scheduled, be postponed or canceled.
Plans also are still pending for the Grand Coulee-area Colorama Festival in early May.
“We have not officially canceled this year’s Colorama,” a spokesperson from the Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce said. “The chamber board of directors will likely meet early next week to discuss upcoming events.”
Organizers for other community celebrations did not respond by Chronicle press time. When information is received, it will be posted online at omakchronicle.com.
