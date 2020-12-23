WINTHROP - Free community-wide COVID-19 drive-through testing is planned from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, at Liberty Bell High School.
People are asked to pre-register, although on-site registration will be available. Parental consent is needed for children under age 18.
Methow Valley School District is offering free staff and student testing the week of Jan. 11-15, 2021.
Staff members continue to participate in regular, bi-weekly COVID testing.
Student testing and screening will be Jan. 12 and 14. Parental consent/opt out forms are required.
More information is on the district website, or from school nurse Adriana Vanbianchi, avanbianchi@methow.org.
