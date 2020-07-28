OMAK – Produce will be given away Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 910 Engh Road.
Chelan Fresh donated apples, potatoes and onions to the church, which is passing on the communities throughout Washington, said Omak Ward spokeswoman Melanie Gillespie.
On Aug. 1, church volunteers will give away 20-pound, pre-packaged boxes of produce. Each box will contain nine pounds of apples, eight pounds of potatoes and three pounds of onions.
“This is a drive-up event,” said Gillespie. “No need to get out of your car.”
All volunteers will adhere to physical distancing protocols and will wear personal protective gear.
The produce is available to anyone interested.
