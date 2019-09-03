OKANOGAN - Two accounts have been set up to assist injured Okanogan firefighter Christian Johnson and his family.
Johnson, assistant chief of the Okanogan Fire Department, suffered second- and third-degree burns over 60 percent of his body while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire on Sept. 1 southwest of town.
He was treated at the scene by LifeLifne Ambulance and then airlifted from the scene to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
He is in a medically induced coma while staff tries to stabilize him so skin graft surgery can take place, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management. He can expect a minimum of two to three months in intensive care.
His wife, Pam, is with him in Seattle.
Johnson also serves as building official for Okanogan, Tonasket and Oroville. The cities and Okanogan County have drawn up an agreement for county building inspectors to cover some of his duties with the three cities.
He is an Army veteran and was deployed with the Washington National Guard from November 2003 to May 2005 in Baghdad. He retired after 22 years of service and has volunteered for the Okanogan Fire Department for 20 years.
Accounts to help his family with travel, housing, food and other incidental have been set up at North Cascades Bank, P.O. Box 682, Okanogan, WA 98840, attention Christian Johnson Donation Account, and through gofundme.com at www.gofundme.com/f/donations-for-assistant-chief-christian-johnson?fbclid=IwAR2l0i00E0Jg3sjRCtPjFuKIFGNtAjLz72k6QyDFDSTgu8Y0yRNvxB2i4S0.
