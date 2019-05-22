BREWSTER—State Parks Planner Melinda Posner discussed the future of Alta Lake and Bridgeport State Park at a regular Brewster Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday, May 8.
Posner asked attendees what would help to make the parks more appealing to visitors and what could be done to improve the state parks.
Some suggestions included additional play areas for children, fire pits, barbecue set up, better parking for larger vehicle hauling boats.
Melinda Posner said the majority of State Park visitors use the parks for walking/running trails. The planning department is trying to draw more visitors to the parks, and researching different ideas to draw tourism.
The planning process is known as Classification and Management Planning (CAMP), which includes four stages.
The four stages include identifying issues and concerns of interested parties and park users, explore alternative approaches to address issues, preparing preliminary recommendations to address issues, and propose final recommendations for adoption.
The process focuses on land classification, long-term park boundaries and a park management plan.
Land classification involves the zoning of park lands. State Parks have developed six areas of zoning which includes recreation areas, resource recreation areas, natural areas, heritage areas, natural forest areas and natural area preserves.
The long-term park boundary is to precisely define a long-term boundary surrounding the park lands, to protect the parks and improve the conservation and recreation of the park. The long-term boundary would help distinguish surrounding lands that State Parks may like to advance on in shared management plans.
The Park Management Plan consists of documents accounting for park-wide management goals/objectives. Those goals/objectives would outline specific methods and preparations in reaction to issues detected during the planning process. Management plans help tackle issues that involve cultural resources, natural resources and recreational use.
Two workshops public workshop are planned to discuss the future of the parks. The first will be Wednesday, June 12 in the Bridgeport Elementary School cafeteria, located at 1400 Tacoma Ave, Bridgeport.
The second will be Thursday, June 13 in the Pateros Fire Station meeting hall, located at 191 Industrial Way, Pateros.
For more information or to offer comments, contact Posner at 360-902-8671 or email melinda.posner@parks.wa.gov
