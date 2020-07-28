COULEE DAM – Community question-and-answer sessions about Grand Coulee Dam School District reopening amid COVID-19 concerns are planned Thursdays via the Zoom platform.
Sessions are planned at 5 p.m. July 30, Aug. 6, Aug. 13, Aug. 20, Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10.
People can join the meetings by going to https://gcdsd.zoom.us/j/98616618322?pwd=Q2tObWt5OVlSWVhwZDFyYkUrYXROZz09.
The meeting identification number is 986 1661 8322 and the passcode is 613648.
People joining by phone can call 253-215-8782, 669-900-6833, 346-248-7799, 408-638-0968, 646-876-9923, 301-715-8592 or 312-626-6799.
The meeting identification number is 986 1661 8322.
