OMAK - Economic Alliance and TwispWorks are offering small business grants in response to COVID-19 and the governor’s stay home, stay healthy order.
Economic Alliance will award 10 grants of $1,500 each under the framework of “Relief versus Recovery.” The awards can be used for either immediate relief (paying rent, utilities, and other fixed business expenses), preparing for reopening (purchase of personal protective equipment for employees) or for recovery purposes (projects to help make businesses more resilient and viable for the future).
Examples of recovery include the cost of creating a website, establishing a PayPal account or other online purchasing format, constructing a takeout window, at-home salon services and so on.
A website, https://supportokanogan.biz/, has been created where businesses can apply and where community members, organizations or anyone who would like to support their local businesses can donate to the fund. All of the donations will go to a local business.
