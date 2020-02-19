OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Health District is warning people about scam notices concerning novel coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19.
“Okanogan County Public Health is aware that members of our community have received hoax notices regarding novel coronavirus in our area,” said a district announcement. “Those notices are false but have triggered rumors on social media.”
There are no confirmed cases of the disease in the county, nor is anyone under investigation or being monitored by the health district.
Okanogan County Public Health’s website and social media will be updated if the situation changes, and local health car providers will be notified, said the announcement.
Scam artists are using the disease to trick people into sharing their personal information in a phishing attack.
One message purports to be from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“During outbreaks like novel coronavirus, rumors often spread faster than the actual illness,” said the district.
More information is available at www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/Coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
