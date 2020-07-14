OLYMPIA – State and federal health officials are warning people about methanol-based hand sanitizers, which could cause serious medical problems.
The state departments of health, and labor and industries, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration advise consumers not to use any hand sanitizer manufactured by “Eskbiochem SA de CV” in Mexico because of the potential presence of methanol, a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness or death when absorbed through the skin or when swallowed
FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol), but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.
Methanol, or wood alcohol, can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested, and can be life-threatening when ingested.
The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to blindness, hospitalizations and death.
Methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers and must not be used because of its toxic effects, said the FDA. The agency’s investigation of methanol in certain hand sanitizers is ongoing.
Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol and are experiencing symptoms should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning, said FDA officials.
Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.