COULEE CITY – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a suspect and two vehicles apparently involved in a robbery the afternoon of Sept. 27 near Coulee City.
Two portable generators were taken.
Information about suspect Kye M. Shelton, 32, and the vehicles, a white passenger car with license BKM9330 and a red station wagon with license BOU5053, is sought.
Information may be called to the sheriff’s office business line, 509-884-0941, or RiverCom dispatch, 509-663-9911. Those calling are asked to reference case 19D05529.
