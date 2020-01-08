OKANOGAN - A hepatitis A outbreak alert has been issued by the Okanogan County Health District.
Four confirmed cases of hepatitis A have been reported in the county, said the district.
"We have identified all current cases and are working with close contacts to provide hepatitis A vaccinations," said the district.
People are urged to wash their hands, since good hand washing decreases spread of the disease.
Symptoms include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain or discomfort, especially on the upper right side beneath the lower ribs, clay-colored bowel movements, loss of appetite, low-grade fever, dark urine, joint pain, yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes and intense itching.
The virus is highly contagious and can affect the liver's ability to function.
Questions related to possible hepatitis A exposure can be directed to Lauri Jones, district community health director, at 509-422-7158.
