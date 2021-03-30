OKANOGAN — Strong winds whipped through the Okanogan Valley mid-afternoon Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service, sustained wind speeds were reported at the Omak Airport at 35 mph, with peak gusts of 44 mph.
Oroville reported a peak gust of 35 mph.
Prior to the storm, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook and said downed trees and power lines, roof and fence damage could be possible.
Meteorologists initially predicted sustained winds could be between 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50-60 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.