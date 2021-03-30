dust

Dust from recently worked fields and ash from the Cold Spring and Pearl Hill wildfires make Highway 17 nearly impassable Sunday afternoon.

OKANOGAN — Strong winds whipped through the Okanogan Valley mid-afternoon Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service, sustained wind speeds were reported at the Omak Airport at 35 mph, with peak gusts of 44 mph.

Oroville reported a peak gust of 35 mph.

Prior to the storm, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous outlook and said downed trees and power lines, roof and fence damage could be possible.

Meteorologists initially predicted sustained winds could be between 25-35 mph, with gusts up to 50-60 mph.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.