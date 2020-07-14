MOLSON - If historical sites and great fishing are on this summer’s must-see, must-do list, the Highlands Loop is a great one-day, staycation driving trip.
Start in Tonasket by heading up Havillah Road. You’ll climb through sagebrush-covered hills to mountainsides where you can catch sweeping views of the upper Okanogan Valley and the snow-capped Cascade Mountains to the west.
Havillah is a quiet community that boasts historic Immanuel Lutheran Church and Sitzmark Ski Hill, a community-built and maintained downhill ski area with a chairlift.
Continue northwest on County Road No. 9467 to County Road No. 9480 and Chesaw, a small, unincorporated burg with limited amenities but plenty of charm.
Chesaw got its start during the 1896 mining rush to the old North Half of the Colville Indian Reservation. By 1904 its business district bustled with stores, hotels, at least three saloons, a stage office, assay office, butcher shop, Myers Creek News, a meat-packing plant, school, fraternal orders, other shops and telephone service.
Chesaw now is home to one of Okanogan County's wildest, woolliest events, the Chesaw Fourth of July Rodeo (the rodeo was canceled this year because of COVID-19).
It also boasts a general store and tavern.
From Chesaw, travelers can head west on County Road No. 9480 to Mary Ann Creek Road No. 4839 and northwest to Molson. Along the way is a sign recalling the Hee Hee Stone Indian legend.
Molson has its own historical tale - one fraught with turmoil and controversy.
The town, a product of the federal government’s decision to open the Colville Indian Reservation’s old North Half to settlers, was financed initially by John W. Molson of the Canadian brewing family. Promoter George B. Meacham had an option on the nearby Poland China gold mine, and persuaded Molson to buy into a town site.
The town grew, but by February 1901, Meacham had departed for the Texas oil fields.
The first Great Northern Railroad passenger train rolled into town from Spokane on Nov. 2, 1906.
There were two passenger trains and one freight train daily from Spokane to Molson during the peak years; at one time it was the largest shipping point in the state and had the highest railroad depot at 3,708 feet.
After businessman John H. McDonald filed a homestead claim that included the town site, the town of New Molson sprang up to the north. For a time, the two rival towns existed side by side.
Folks continued to squabble and a third town, central Molson, was platted in 1916.
After a court battle part of the original town site was declared valid, but by then it was a ghost town. Central Molson and New Molson became the present community of Molson.
Today, Old Molson is the site of a museum operated by volunteers from the Okanogan County Historical Society. Visitors can go inside a variety of buildings, including the original bank building, two homestead cabins, newspaper and assay offices, and view farm machinery outside.
Old Molson can be viewed from April through November, and makes a serene spot for a picnic.
Molson School, a three-story brick structure built between Old Molson and New Molson, also houses a historical society-operated museum. The three-story brick schoolhouse, built in 1914, houses three floors of artifacts and a souvenir shop with light refreshments. (The schoolhouse museum is closed this summer because of COVID-19 concerns.)
Other sites in the area include:
- Molson Railroad historical sign.
- Molson and Sidley lakes.
- Historic Sidley, B.C., town site sign.
- Historic Circle City town site sign.
- Lower Kipling town site sign.
After leaving the Molson area on County Road No. 4777 (Nine Mile Road), the traveler skirts Sidley Lake, which offers fishing, then winds down the mountains toward Oroville. The road travels within a half-mile or so of Canada, paralleling the border for a short time.
Remnants of the railroad bed can be seen from the county road, which has a gravel surface in places. The road sometimes travels on the railroad bed, and eventually links with Tonasket Creek Road No. 9480 at the site of Circle City - a train brake cooling-off point - and descends into Oroville.
Once in Oroville, the loop heads south on Highway 97 through lush, green orchards and back to Tonasket.
