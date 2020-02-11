BRIDGEPORT – Persistent potholes on Highway 17between Bridgeport and Leahy Junction have led the state Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit temporarily.
The reduction to 35 mph from 60 mph is between mileposts 120 and 128.
Seasonal freeze and thaw have created potholes; traveling at higher speeds can worsen the condition, said the state. Efforts to repair the potholes with cold mix have not been successful, given the highway’s pavement condition.
Electronic speed signs will be posted.
When the road dries out and temperatures rise later in the year, hot mix asphalt will be used for a longer-term repair. As the work is weather contingent, there is no estimated time for the hot mix repairs.
Travelers are cautioned to observe the temporary speed limit and remain alert for potholes in the traveling lanes.
