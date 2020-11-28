OKANOGAN — Holiday celebrations kick off this weekend in several communities around Okanogan County, although most are drive-in or socially distanced events.
Christmas events continue through December. Some communities have not yet announced their holiday events or whether traditional events are canceled entirely.
Activities announced so far:
Brewster
A holiday lights contest is planned in Brewster, along with a Nov. 28 award and tree lighting ceremony.
The award and tree lighting ceremony will be from 4-5 p.m. Nov. 28 as a drive-by event at the American Legion Hall, 102 E. Main Ave. People are asked to remain in their vehicles.
“We will be announcing the winners of the citizen and businesses of the year,” said chamber President Mike Mauk. “We also will be lighting our Christmas tree and hope to have Santa Claus do it for us and just make an appearance and not interact with any children, but be there to wave and say Merry Christmas.”
Businesses and homes in Brewster can participate in the chamber of commerce decorating contest. The top three town favorites will win a prize.
People are asked to sign up by Dec. 4 to be included on the contest map. Online voting will be Dec. 11-19, or ballots may be dropped off in front of Keller Williams Real Estate, 525 W. Main Ave.
Winthrop
Fireworks will be set off Nov. 28 by the Winthrop Chamber of Commerce to usher in the Christmas season.
The modified Christmas at the End of the Road event starts at 6 p.m. and will be viewable from the Winthrop Barn, Riverside Avenue or online through the chamber’s Facebook page. Those who attend in person are encouraged to stay in their vehicles, said the chamber.
Okanogan
A holiday tree lighting is planned Dec. 2 at the corner of Rose Street and South Third Avenue.
The event starts at 6 p.m. in the Okanogan Market IGA parking lot.
Organizers with the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce said folks are welcome to drive or walk through town from an appropriate social distance to see the lights and the Christmas tree turned on.
“Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, there will be no lighted tractor parade or children’s caroling events this year, but worry not, the Grinch has not been successful here,” said the chamber. “Our town will be as beautifully lit this winter as it has been during the past few.”
Volunteers have spruced up the downtown “Peace on Earth” and “Season’s Greetings” banners with new light bulbs.
Twisp
The annual Mistletoe Madness and Winter Market will be Dec. 4-5 in downtown businesses and TwispWorks, 502 S. Glover St.
The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The first hour each day is for shoppers who are more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Organizers said the event will be socially distanced and socially fun, which masks required.
Music, shopping, holiday decor, comfort food, artwork and the Valley Goods grand opening will be offered. Valley Goods is the retail store of Methow Made items.
Aspects of the event include:
Holiday gift haven — Businesses all throughout downtown Twisp and TwispWorks will be open normal business hours to offer discounts, drawings and holiday cheer.
Outdoor winter market — Twisp will close Glover Street between Second and Third avenues to open up a one-way pedestrian route lined with vendors, many of which are unable to participate in the annual Christmas bazaar because of COVID-19 restrictions.
While the vendor count is still to be determined, past bazaars have included photography, jewelry, quilts, honey, pottery, handmade vinegar, chocolates, clothing, wreaths. mittens, books, paintings and more!
Local music — Twisp radio station KTRT The Root 97.5 FM will offer merry tunes.
TwispWorks — The TwispWorks campus will offer music, food and holiday cheer.
Grand Coulee
An online auction and virtual banquet are planned Saturday, Dec. 5, in place of the Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce’s traditional in-person holiday fundraiser.
People can purchase a meal and auction ticket or an auction-only ticket, and can add on drinks.
For the latter, ID is required at pickup.
Food and drinks must be picked up at PK’s Culinary, 415 Midway Ave.
The meal includes squash soup by PK’s with a Voltage baguette, glazed pork loin by PK’s with holiday Siam fried rice, and a selection of Christmas cookies and a mini gingerbread house to assemble, with the latter two from Voltage.
The chamber invites people to share gingerbread house photos on Instagram #GCDAVirtualAuction.
Tickets will be sold until Nov. 30.
A fundraising goal of $25,000 has been set.
Ticket information is at https://charityauction.bid/GCDAauction.
Nespelem
The Light Up Nespelem Car Parade will be Dec. 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Decorating will start at 5 p.m.
The parade starts at 6 p.m. and will go through the HUD housing areas and town.
Because of COVID-19, no gathering is planned afterward.
