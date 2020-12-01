OKANOGAN – Several communities’ already-modified holiday celebrations have been canceled because of a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Okanogan
Okanogan’s holiday tree lighting ceremony, planned for Dec. 2, has been canceled.
Lights on the tree and downtown utility poles have been turned on to give the downtown area a festive look, said Okanogan Chamber of Commerce officials.
Volunteers have spruced up the downtown “Peace on Earth” and “Season’s Greetings” banners with new light bulbs, and several businesses and organizations worked on getting and putting up the tree, and hanging the pole lights.
The tree is in the Okanogan Market IGA parking lot at the corner of South Second Avenue and Queen Street.
Twisp
The annual Mistletoe Madness and Winter Market has been canceled because of new COVID-19 restrictions.
The socially distanced event had been scheduled for Dec. 4-5.
Tonasket
The outbreak of COVID-19 in Tonasket has forced cancellation of the annual Winterfest celebration, which was slated for this weekend.
“Winterfest has been canceled,” a statement from the Tonasket Chamber of Commerce said.
“Due to the increase of COVID in the (North Valley) nursing home, the deaths that have happened, the nurses that are infected, (Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director) Lauri Jones has requested that we cancel.”
The chamber said it is still hosting a residential and business decorating contest.
Mayor Marylou Kriner said she urges residents to take COVID precautions.
“Stay safe,” she said. “Do what you can to keep our community safe. We have a lot of elderly people here and we need to keep them safe.”
