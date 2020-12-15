OMAK – Several projects for Christmas giving are wrapping up this week and next in the mid-valley area.
Sharing Tree
The Sharing Tree, coordinated by the Okanogan Valley Soroptimist Club, is ready for gift-givers in the lobby of North Cascades Bank, 721 Okoma Drive.
The tree, for local children from families in need, is in its 35th year.
Donors are asked to pick a tag from the tree and fulfill one or more holiday gift wishes listed on the tag. Wrapped gifts, with the tag attached, can be returned to the tree by the morning of Dec. 18.
Gifts will be distributed just before Christmas.
No names are used on the tags. The state Department of Social and Health Services’ Omak office provides wish information – desired gifts, plus age and gender - from client children.
Donors are asked to sign out their selected tags with bank tellers.
Tree of Giving
A second effort, the Tree of Giving, to assist clients of the Support Center, is set up in the lobby of The Chronicle, 618 Okoma Drive, Omak.
People wanting to help children and adults can pick a tag off the tree, fulfill the recipient’s Christmas list and return the wrapped gift, with tag attached, by 4 p.m. Dec. 22. The lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
As of Dec. 14, more than 30 tags remained on the tree.
The Support Center assists victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes.
Shop with a Cop
Shop with a Cop is on again this year, in a modified, COVID-aware manner.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is joining with The Support Center to provide holiday gifts for children in Okanogan County.
“We understand that this is an indispensable program within our community,” said the sheriff’s office.
This year the sheriff’s office is raising money for gifts and gift cards to give to children of families in need who are referred by The Support Center.
“The deputies will deliver to the families - while using COVID precautions - during the holidays to brighten their season,” said the office. “Normally we would spend the day with the children, bowling, having lunch and shopping with them, (but) this year we have altered the routine until the COVID restrictions are lifted.”
Donations, marked for Shop with a Cop, may be mailed to or dropped off at the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, 123 N. Fifth Ave., Room 200, Okanogan, WA 98840.
