OKANOGAN – A Chelan woman has been released from the Okanogan County Jail following the death of her husband and prosecutors announced they will decline to prosecute pending further investigation.
Celine Pulich, 58, Chelan, was arrested and booked into Okanogan County Jail on Sunday, Aug. 15, on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter in the death of her husband, 60-year-old David Pulich.
Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a homicide on Antoine Creek Road.
Chelan County sheriff’s deputies and detectives were dispatched, however, the location was later determined to be in Okanogan County, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
An Okanogan County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene at around 2:56 p.m. and Chelan County sheriff’s deputies were at the location when he arrived.
Deputies reportedly found David Pulich deceased inside the home.
“Detectives and deputies are continuing to investigate David Pulich’s death,” Hawley said Sunday. “The interagency cooperation with Chelan County is extremely appreciated.
Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez said an autopsy was completed Tuesday, but additional testing and exams are needed before his office can release the cause of death.
