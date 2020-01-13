OKANOGAN – A hot meal, information and clothing will be offered during Okanogan County Community Action’s annual Day of Service events next week.
The event is geared toward people experiencing homelessness and others who may need help this winter.
Day of Service events are planned for:
-Nespelem – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the food bank, 37 Lakes St.
-Pateros – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Pateros-Brewster Community Resource Center, 169 Pateros Mall.
-Tonasket – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 at the Tonasket Community Cultural Center, 411 S. Western Ave.
-Omak – 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 27 at the Omak Food bank, 101 W. Fourth Ave.
-Okanogan – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Action office, 424 S. Second Ave.
Information will be offered about health care; housing, shelter and energy assistance, veterans’ resources and assistance, and food resources.
Hygiene kits and warm clothing will be available, along with a hot meal.
The event is coordinated by Community Action, Housing Authority of Okanogan County, Support Services for Veterans Families and the Colville Confederated Tribes.
