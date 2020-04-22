BRIDGEPORT – Douglas County officials believe they’ve recovered the remains of a man missing since 2010.
“Although confirmation cannot be made as to the identity of the remains until further DNA testing, investigators believe this to be Roy L. Groeneveld,” Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris said yesterday. “Mr. Groeneveld was reported missing from a nearby residence in 2010 and never located.”
At around 2:13 p.m. Sunday, April 19, Douglas County deputies were dispatched to a report of human remains found by an individual picking asparagus.
The remains were located in the trees and brush on the hillside in the 2700 block of Tacoma Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.
The scene was investigated and the remains were removed.
