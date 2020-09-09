INCHELIUM – The Inchelium Complex - comprised of Inchelium Highway Fire, Fry Fire and Kewa Field Fire - continue to burn in a mix of timber and brush on the Colville Indian Reservation.
All three fires are being managed for full suppression, officials said Wednesday afternoon.
“Fire managers are looking for opportunities to engage the fires in a full suppression strategy, while prioritizing firefighter and public safety and protecting values at risk,” officials said. “Crews remain focused on point protection with a focus on structures and natural and cultural resources.
Aircraft stationed in Omak will be used to help support suppression efforts when wildfire smoke clears enough to provide visibility.
Critical fire weather being experienced in areas of the Pacific Northwest has led to a high demand for firefighting resources within the region.
The cause of the fires remains under investigation
Inchelium Highway Fire - 2,500 acres: Crews were successful with constructing containment line around a large portion of the fire area yesterday. A reduced, Level 2 evacuation is in effect for residents near Hall Creek and Seyler Valley Road.
Fry Fire- 500 acres: Yesterday, firefighters’ efforts to focus on structure protection for homes in the Twin Lakes area and summer homes in the vicinity proved successful. Crews will continue to seek opportunities to construct and improve fire line today. A reduced, Level 2 evacuation is in effect for residents living near Twin Lakes and Meteor Road including North and South Twin.
Kewa Field Fire - 5,000 acres: Dozer line was constructed to contain the southern perimeter of the fire yesterday. Firefighters will continue to do point protection around structures today, while improving existing containment lines, particularly in Divisions R and M along the northern perimeter. This area remains under a Level 2 evacuation for residents in Kewa Valley.
