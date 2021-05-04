OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a two-week pause to the state's reopening plan. All counties will remain in their current phase. At the end of two weeks, each county will be re-evaluated.
The decision was made in consultation with the state Department of Health, and reflects current data suggesting the state's fourth wave has hit a plateau, according to Inslee.
“We are at the intersection of progress and failure, and we cannot veer from the path of progress,” Inslee said Tuesday morning. “Our economy is beginning to show early signs of growth thanks to some of our great legislative victories and we know vaccines are the ticket to further reopening — if we adhere to public health until enough people are vaccinated.”
For the past several weeks, epidemiologists have been following the state’s fourth COVID-19 wave, which now appears to be leveling out. The fourth wave has been less severe and case counts and mortalities have not been tied in rates of increase as they have in the past.
“The two-week pause provides time to see which direction we are heading and whether we are turning the corner on the fourth-wave while we continue to do everything we possibly can to get more people vaccinated — especially younger adults — to decrease future risk,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer, Public Health — Seattle & King County. “Our best path out of the painful cycle of COVID-19 resurgences and restrictions — and for a return to normalcy as quickly as possible — is by getting vaccinated as soon as possible. As more people get vaccinated, the number of infections and hospitalizations will go down and all of us will be safer.”
The changes in data throughout the fourth wave have been attributed to increasing vaccination rates, shortening hospital stays and lessening the severity of the illness, according to officials. The state’s early vaccine prioritization has also been tied to improved data and decreasing mortality rates in the state’s most vulnerable populations.
“Vaccines are one of the most important tools we have to fight this pandemic,” said Umair Shah, secretary of the state Department of Health. “This ‘pause’ will allow our partners to advance their efforts to vaccinate individuals, families, and work with businesses to continue to reopen safely.”
“While we’re pausing today, it doesn’t mean we have a clear path out of these phases either," Inslee said. "We have a choice in these next couple weeks to get vaccinated and take more control over the course of this pandemic.
“If we can do the right thing together, we can pull through," he said. "I am confident and believe that if more people continue to get vaccinated and mask up, we can get our numbers down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.