OLYMPIA - Gov. Jay Inslee has issued guidance for library operations for Phase 2.
Okanogan County was granted Phase 2 status on June 5.
Through the Washington Safe Start plan, more businesses and activities will reopen in phases, with adequate safety and health standards in place, said Inslee’s announcement. Each phase will last at least three weeks.
Under Phase 2, all public libraries, library systems, institutional and governmental libraries, and libraries at institutions of higher education can provide limited services through the mail or by curbside pickup.
Other in-person services are not allowed and libraries should remain closed, said the governor’s office.
Libraries also have to follow state Labor and Industries COVID-19 requirements to protect employees and customers, including physical distancing and personal protective equipment. Cleaning and sanitizing are required for surfaces, and employees must be screened for signs or symptoms of coronavirus.
Customers also should wear face coverings.
More information is at www.governor.wa.gov/sites/default/files/COVID19Phase2LibrariesGuidance.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
