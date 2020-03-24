OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee ordered non-essential businesses to close and residents to stay home unless necessary in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 during an announcement Monday night.
The stay-at-home order will remain in place through April 6.
The order builds on previous actions taken by Inslee that ordered the statewide closure of schools, bars, restaurants, entertainment and recreation facilities and banned large gatherings.
“The less time we spend in public, the more lives we will save,” Inslee said. “We’ve been very clear on the need for everyone to stay home. And, while most Washingtonians are doing their part, some still don’t grasp the seriousness of this pandemic.”
Other states have already issued similar orders, including California and New York.
All grocery stores, pharmacies, childcare facilities, gas stations, food supply chains and other things that offer people basic, crucial needs will remain open. Inslee expects businesses and residents to voluntarily comply. He will discuss possible enforcement mechanisms in the coming days if residents and businesses do not comply.
Industries that can argue they are essential can request a special designation as an essential business. Businesses and entities that provide essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet.
“We know life will look different tomorrow in Washington,” Inslee said. “And we know tonight’s announcement affects millions of our livelihoods. But these necessary restrictions will protect us and our loved ones so that we have a livelihood to come back to. We will keep working until this is defeated.”
For a complete list of essential businesses, click here.
