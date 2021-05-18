OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that the state is moving toward a statewide June 30 reopening date and all counties in Washington will advance to Phase 3 of his reopening plan.
The announcement comes after Inslee paused phase movement for two weeks to review an emerging flattening trend in statewide COVID-19 data.
“What we know now gives us the confidence to close this chapter in this pandemic and begin another,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “This next part of our fight to save lives in Washington will focus on increasing vaccination rates and continuing to monitor variants of concern as we move toward reopening our state.”
Reopening date set
The full reopening could happen earlier than June 30 if 70 percent or more Washingtonians over the age of 16 initiate vaccination, according to Inslee. The state has administered more than six million doses of vaccine, and 56 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, May 18, every county in the state was in Phase 3. Most indoor activities are permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity until June 30 when most public spaces return to full capacity.
Inslee said the announcement does not mean that Washington’s state of emergency will lift on June 30. It also does not guarantee a full reopening if the state’s COVID-19 data changes. If the statewide ICU capacity reaches 90 percent at any point, activities will be rolled back again, he said.
“Today marks a new chapter in our fight against COVID-19 and our efforts to accelerate our economic recovery and help working families,” said Nick Streuli, executive director of external affairs for the Office of the Governor. “We’ve all come together this year to keep our friends, family members and neighbors safe, and today we’re taking a major step to celebrate that success and continue a robust recovery.”
CDC masking guidance
Inslee announced that Washington will fully adopt masking guidance issued by the CDC. He stressed that this guidance is for fully vaccinated people.
The state will update our guidance documents — working with the state Department of Health and Labor and Industries — to reflect this as soon as possible. Businesses retain the right to require customers wear masks.
The guidance does not apply to health care settings like hospitals, long-term care, or doctor’s offices, correctional facilities, homeless shelters or schools. And the federal order requiring masks on public transportation remains in place.
K-12 fall return
The governor also announced that starting this fall for the 2021–2022 school year, schools will be expected to offer full-time, in-person learning for all students and a remote learning option for students who need it.
The state Department of Health released updated K-12 guidance last week.
Vaccination incentives
Additional activities will be allowed with fewer restrictions and increased capacity for groups of fully vaccinated people.
Spectator events, such as indoor and outdoor sports, will no longer have limits on the number of vaccinated attendees. Small cruise ships with less than 250 passengers may sail if the full crew and 95 percent of passengers are fully vaccinated.
“Thanks to the tireless efforts of state and local public health, health system partners, community partners and every single person who got their vaccine, almost half of our state has received at least one dose,” said Umair Shah secretary of the state Department of Health. “While we are seeing hopeful signs in our data, our work is not yet done. Now is the time for everyone to get their vaccine and help others do the same. Every person who gets vaccinated brings us one step closer to reopening and staying open.”
This guidance also applies to conferences, live performances, weddings and funeral receptions.
Local cases
As of Friday, May 14, Okanogan County’s COVID-19 incidence rate was 227.2 per 100,000 people, or 98 new cases within the past 14 days. Last week also brought the 37 COVID-attributed death in the county.
“One male in his mid-70s passed away this week,” a statement from Okanogan County Public Health said. “We extend our condolences to the family and community members who were close to him.
“All reported deaths of Okanogan County residents attributed to COVID-19 were verified with a death certificate, testing, and other case information,” the health district said. “This brings our total deaths to 37, however, we are aware that the state Department of Health is reporting 39 deaths for Okanogan County. Okanogan County Public Health only reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 as verified by a death certificate.”
The county said 36.5 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated, as of late last week.
In neighboring Ferry County, seven new cases were reported in the past 14 days, bringing the county total to 363. The county incident rate, as of Monday, was 476. Five deaths COVID-attributed deaths have been reported in Ferry County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.